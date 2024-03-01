Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Further Reading

