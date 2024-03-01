Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 111.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,075 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $19,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

