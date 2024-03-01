Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 227,445 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DexCom worth $28,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,967,000 after buying an additional 274,915 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,545,000 after purchasing an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

DexCom Stock Up 0.7 %

DXCM stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.39 and a 200-day moving average of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,262 shares of company stock worth $6,794,399. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

