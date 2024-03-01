Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,100,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,759,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $516,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 279,496.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,286,000 after buying an additional 4,670,394 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $1,892,000. Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $3,100,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,737 shares of company stock worth $3,324,983. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.