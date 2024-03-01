Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,835 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $20,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $176.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $179.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

View Our Latest Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.