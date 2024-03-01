Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 725,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,726 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $22,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,793,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,905,000 after purchasing an additional 295,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

