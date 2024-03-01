Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,726 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $22,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 361,755.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 821,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 821,186 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 34,626 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 430,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.