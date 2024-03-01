Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $20.59 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 61,259 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $20,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 82.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,150,000 after buying an additional 351,537 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,719,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 394.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Macquarie upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

