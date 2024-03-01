Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $22.18 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pool worth $22,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 128.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Pool by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 887.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 41.5% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $398.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.50 and a 200-day moving average of $361.84. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $406.74.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

