Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $26.58 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,771 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $26,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $219.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.68 and its 200-day moving average is $192.42. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,500 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $332,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,399 shares of company stock worth $14,255,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

