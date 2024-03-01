Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 181,247 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $24,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,049,248,000 after purchasing an additional 507,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. UBS Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $148.96 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.02.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

