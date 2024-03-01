Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 11,926 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $24,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $205,528,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after buying an additional 929,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 515,226 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $146.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,504 shares of company stock worth $4,969,118. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

