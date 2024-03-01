Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 3,667 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Pool worth $22,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 54,292 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $398.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $406.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

