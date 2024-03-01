Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 58,126 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,126 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Wayfair worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in W. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,472.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,310 shares of company stock worth $3,328,616. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:W opened at $59.60 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.68.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

