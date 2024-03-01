Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 719,728 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,404,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,728 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of New York Community Bancorp worth $27,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

