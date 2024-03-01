Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 57,190 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,190 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,602,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Watsco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $394.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $284.05 and a one year high of $433.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

