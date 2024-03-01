Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,411 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of TransUnion worth $20,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,463,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,735,000 after acquiring an additional 108,183 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

