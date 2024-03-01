Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 947,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 262,405 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $29,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

