Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 162,563 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,563 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Nutanix worth $23,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $63.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -175.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

