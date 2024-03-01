Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 62,749 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 939,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,749 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $25,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 243,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 124,729 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 150.9% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 140,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 84,611 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 306,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 38,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 245,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 194,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.