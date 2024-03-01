Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 15 Per Share

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroders Trading Up 0.2 %

LON SDR opened at GBX 394 ($5.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,459.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 412.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 406.11. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 357.20 ($4.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500.20 ($6.34).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Harrison acquired 60 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £254.40 ($322.68). In related news, insider Peter Harrison bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £254.40 ($322.68). Also, insider Richard Oldfield bought 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £253.89 ($322.03). Insiders bought a total of 182 shares of company stock worth $75,786 in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

