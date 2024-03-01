Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Citigroup

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.44.

SDGR opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 56,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,776,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

