Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.