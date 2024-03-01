Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of SMG opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,672. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 590,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,056 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

