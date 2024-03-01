Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $895,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sealed Air by 24.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sealed Air by 23.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 566,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 106,162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sealed Air by 52.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $3,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.