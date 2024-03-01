Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

NYSE SEE opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $49.53.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

