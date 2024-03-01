Sean A. Cassidy Sells 1,702 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ARVN opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
