Seele-N Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $545,184.37 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $545,184.37 and $558.18 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00015256 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00016056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,534.32 or 0.99905193 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.07 or 0.00182242 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0000233 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $558.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

