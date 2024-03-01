Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CFO Nick L. Swyka Sells 9,009 Shares

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $77,026.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.53 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 35.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 82,752 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 335,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 94.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 62,529 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

