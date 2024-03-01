SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $1.94 on Thursday. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.44 million during the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

About SelectQuote

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 302,110.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,754,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,573,000 after acquiring an additional 140,708,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,480,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,249 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 29,192.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,917 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SelectQuote by 13,256.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,350,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at about $638,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

