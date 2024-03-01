Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $70,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.40.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.36. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

