Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $211.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $335.60.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

