Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $501.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

