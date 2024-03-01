Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $635,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $8,371,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $225.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.98 and a 200 day moving average of $198.26. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $228.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.95.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

