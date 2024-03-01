Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $518,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,295 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in UiPath by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 344,499 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in UiPath by 271.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,480 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 44,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,216 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,234,696 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 210,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

NYSE PATH opened at $23.70 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,283,520. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

