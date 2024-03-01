Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $528,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 608,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 196,739 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCI. UBS Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $73.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.