Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $530,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 270.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 382.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $8,744,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $126.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $128.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,279.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

