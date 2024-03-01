Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $575,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,691.56 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,725.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,423.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2,148.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

