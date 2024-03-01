Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 23,720 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $318,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $128,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $39,557,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,892,000 after buying an additional 924,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.49. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.96%.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.