Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 9,106 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,233,000 after buying an additional 685,541 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after buying an additional 567,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.17.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

