Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $745,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHK. Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

