Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 73,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 219,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 57,970 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 85,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

