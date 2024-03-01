Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.12.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.87. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.