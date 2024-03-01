Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.12.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.87. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

