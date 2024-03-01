Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Decreases By 25.6%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affinity Bancshares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

