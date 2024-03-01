Short Interest in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Expands By 51.5%

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AENT. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alliance Entertainment by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alliance Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AENT opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Alliance Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

