Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Rises By 1,050.0%

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.40. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Alvopetro Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

