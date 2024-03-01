Short Interest in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Expands By 138.1%

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFAR. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 986,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 2,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 668,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 636,537 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aura FAT Projects Acquisition alerts:

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFAR opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura FAT Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.