Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Increases By 2,275.0%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 2,275.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies Price Performance

BNET stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

