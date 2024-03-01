Short Interest in Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Increases By 2,275.0%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 2,275.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bion Environmental Technologies Price Performance
BNET stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Bion Environmental Technologies has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bion Environmental Technologies
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.