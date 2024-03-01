Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Grows By 1,646.2%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 1,646.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
K-Bro Linen Stock Performance
Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than K-Bro Linen
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.