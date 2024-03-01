Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Grows By 1,646.2%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 1,646.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

